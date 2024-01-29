Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 437.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $339.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.