Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile



The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

