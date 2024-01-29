Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

