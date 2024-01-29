Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $197.29 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

