Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,148,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 189,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,322,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.