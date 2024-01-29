Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.