Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $5 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,943,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,665,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.25 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

