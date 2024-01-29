Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,067 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

