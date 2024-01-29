Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.33. 1,441,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.51. The stock has a market cap of $358.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

