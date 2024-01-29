Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

