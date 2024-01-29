Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

