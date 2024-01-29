Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.73. 2,796,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,547. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.