Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.70. 1,088,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

