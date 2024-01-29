Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.49. 42,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

