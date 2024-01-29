Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.94. 438,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,455. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.