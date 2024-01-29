Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.