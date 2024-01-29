Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.16. 234,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

