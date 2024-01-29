Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

AVUV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $88.75. 349,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,439. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

