Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 112,938 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,938 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

