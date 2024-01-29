Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 3.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. 2,271,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,229. The company has a market cap of $311.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

