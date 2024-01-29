Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,321,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

