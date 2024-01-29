Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 586.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 269,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,194 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 985,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,213,000 after buying an additional 183,400 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.83. 8,916,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,207,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average of $184.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

