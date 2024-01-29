Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,165 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

