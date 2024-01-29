Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.61. 11,514,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,433,535. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

