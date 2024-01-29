Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $326.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $274.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.7 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $292.16 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $5.7115 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.