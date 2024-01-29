Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.25. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 490,752 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.