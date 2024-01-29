GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

