Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 166,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.