Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 225,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFAI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

