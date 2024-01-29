Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 846,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 33.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

