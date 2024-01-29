Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,575 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after buying an additional 837,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.33.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Seagen Company Profile



Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

