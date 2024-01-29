Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,826 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $69.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

