Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

CPRT opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

