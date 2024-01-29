Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 488 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $264.28 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

