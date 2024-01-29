Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $810.98 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $826.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $803.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,403 shares of company stock worth $13,917,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

