Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 221.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.