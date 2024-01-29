Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $392.67 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

