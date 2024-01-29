Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day moving average of $420.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.