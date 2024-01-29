Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day moving average of $420.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

