Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $606,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $485.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.28. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

