Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $695,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $597.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.40. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.79.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

