Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 3,638 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.