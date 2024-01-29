Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 109 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,326.25 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,352.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,051.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

