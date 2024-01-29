Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,511 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

