HC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter.

SGDM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.80. 15,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $217.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

