HC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HC Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,452,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,445. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.