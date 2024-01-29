HC Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.41. 1,345,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

