HC Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.54. 20,386,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

