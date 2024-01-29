HC Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.33. 3,076,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,857. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

