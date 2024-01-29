HC Advisors LLC Sells 8,461 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 147.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,920 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 129.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 316,806 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $845.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.65. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

