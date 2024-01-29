Head to Head Comparison: Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) versus BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Medbright Ai Invts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.21 $7.69 million N/A N/A Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.17 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.69

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medbright Ai Invts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Medbright Ai Invts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and Medbright Ai Invts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Medbright Ai Invts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Medbright Ai Invts beats BTC Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

